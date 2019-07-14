Monsters Bats Quiet in Loss

The Batvia Muckdogs got back-to-back RBI singles from Albert Guaimaro and Brayan Hernandez in the fourth inning and held on for a 3-1 victory over the Vermont Lake Monsters in New York-Penn League action Sunday evening at historic Centennial Field.

Batavia took the 2-0 lead in the fourth off reliever Yorlenis Noa (0-3), who issued a pair of one-out walks before the Guaimaro RBI single to center and Hernandez RBI infield single to second base that scored Sean Reynolds from second base.

Vermont got a run back in the sixth when Logan Davidson was able to score from second base on a Jose Rivas RBI infield single to shortstop. Batavia restored the two-run lead with a run in the ninth without a hit as Brayan Hernandez led off with a walk, advanced to second on a sacrifice and then scored on back-to-back wild pitches by Jose Mora.

Batavia starter Julio Frias (2-1) gave up just the one run on two hit with three walks and five strikeouts over six innings of work. He did not allow a base hit until a Marty Bechina one-out single in the fifth. Reliever Josh Simpson tossed two hitless innings, while Evan Brabrand worked around a two-out error and infield single in ninth for his sixth save.

Vermont starter Tyler Baum tossed three hitless innings with two walks and three strikeouts. The 2019 second-round pick out of North Carolina has now allowed just two runs on seven hits with four walks and 10 strikeouts over 10 innings pitched in his four professional starts.

The Lake Monsters and the Muckdogs have combined for just 11 hits so far in the two-game series with Batavia three hits in both games (Vermont three hits on Sunday after just two hits in 2-0 win Saturday).

Vermont (12-18) wraps up the series with Batavia 7:05 pm on Monday with the second 25-cent Hot Dog Hysteria of the season at Centennial.

Courtesy: Vermont Lake Monsters