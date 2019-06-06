Montpelier Sweeps Inaugural Ultimate Championships

The Montpelier boys and girls Ultimate teams swept the first ever VPA championships in their sport Thursday night at Montpelier High School.

The Solon boys were up first, downing Burlington 14-9. Kaleth Torrens-Martin and Anders Shenholm each tallied multiple points, but at least eight different Solons scored in the match.

The girls had a similarly dominant performance, as they took down CVU 15-8. Mikaela Luke-Currier led the way with six points, and Nadia Scoppettone had a point and three assists in the victory.