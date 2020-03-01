Mt. Anthony Earns 32nd Straight Wrestling State Title

It didn't come easily, but for the 32nd straight year, Mt. Anthony walked away with the Vermont wrestling state title after the Patriots held off Essex by 24 points Saturday night in Bennington. It's the smallest margin of victory for MAU since 2009.

The Patriots did it by putting six wrestlers atop their respective weight classes, none greater than Sam Wilkins, who at 195 pounds became just the 10th Vermonter to win 4 individual wrestling titles. About an hour later, St. Johnsbury's Hunter Verge became the 11th at 126 pounds.

Essex won three individual titles to finish with 254 points, only trailing Mt. Anthony's 278. St. J was third.

The Patriots' title extends the nation's longest ever state championship winning streak in any sport to 32 years.

