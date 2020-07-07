Murphy Leads Vermont Am After Day 1

The 114th Vermont Amateur Championship began Tuesday at Stowe, with Nicholas Murphy of Rocky Ridge Golf Club leading the way by virtue of his 7-under 65.

Three-time defending champ Drake Hull is not participating in this year's tournament, leaving an opening for someone else to snatch the title.

Murphy's nearest competitor after the first 18 holes is Garren Poirier of Rutland Country Club, who ended Tuesday at 4-under.

The tournament continues with the second round on Wednesday and the third and fourth rounds Thursday.