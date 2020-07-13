NESCAC cancels fall sports season

Friday, July 10th

The NESCAC Conference issued a statement Friday from the Presidents' of its eleven member institutions, including Middlebury College, that in the wake of the continuing challenges presented by the pandemic, that the fall sports season has been canceled.

For Middlebury, the cancellation of the fall affects a number of sports, including field hockey, football and men's and women's soccer.

The Panthers field hockey team is one of the best Division Three programs in any sport in the country, having won three straight NCAA Championships, and four of the last five national titles.

The Middlebury football team is coming off an undefeated season, just the third in the program's history, and its first NESCAC title since 2013, and the men's and women's soccer teams have a combined seven NCAA Tournament appearances between them in the past four years.

On the decision by the NESCAC to cancel the fall season, Middlebury College president Laurie Patton and athletic director Erin Quinn and released a statement late Frodau afternoon that reads, in part:

"We understand that this is difficult news for many to hear, though not unexpected given the circumstances. To our athletes, as always, your coaches are here for you if you would like to reach out. To Middlebury's many fans, we appreciate your understanding.

Athletes join those in the creative arts, community engagement, and many other activities in being challenged to find new ways to do what they love to do in the Middlebury community. We are confident that we can forge those new paths."

