New Hampshire Rolls Vermont in Shrine Bowl

For the first time since 2015, New Hampshire downed Vermont in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, claiming a 21-9 win at Castleton's Dave Wolk Stadium.

New Hampshire scored on its opening possession, courtesy of a ten-yard scamper by quarterback Cody Potter. Vermont managed only a field goal late in the second quarter and the Green Mountain Boys trailed 7-3 at the break.

New Hampshire struck again early in the fourth to push their advantage to 14-3 before a 40-yard strike from Rutland's Ryan Moore to Jake Baker of Burr and Burton cut the deficit to just five. But in an attempt to get within a field goal, Vermont faked the ensuing extra point, and MMU's Harrison Leombruno-Nicholson couldn't get his foot down in the back of the endzone for the two-point conversion.

New Hampshire added another touchdown a few minutes later for the 21-9 final score. They end a three-game losing streak and now lead the all-time series 48-17-1.