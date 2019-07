The Upper Valley Nighthawks got a second inning homer from Brian Moore and one to leadoff the 8th from Anthony Quirion in a 6-2 win over Vermont Wednesday evening at Montpelier Rec Field.

With the win, Upper Valley clinched the season series and the Governor's Cup with their fourth win in five games against the Mountaineers this year. It also allowed them to keep pace with North Adams atop the division and add a game of cushion between themselves and their in-state rivals.