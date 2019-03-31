Norwich Men's Lacrosse Whoops Albertus Magnus

The Norwich University men's lacrosse team scored 13 unanswered first-half goals to run away with a 19-4 victory over conference opponent Albertus Magnus on Saturday afternoon, on One Love Day at Norwich University.

Jack Anzalone (Ridgewood, N.J.) kicked off the scoring with two goals within the first five minutes of game time, and the Cadets rolled from there. Seven different Cadets notched goals in the first half, with both Anzalone and Aidan Moulton (Danvers, Mass.) picking up first-half hat tricks to lead Norwich to a 13-0 halftime lead. Norwich took their foot off the gas in the second half, as they emptied the bench and cruised to the 19-4 victory.

38 Cadets saw the field today, and 12 different players showed up on the score sheet. Both Anzalone and Moulton added in two assists to lead the team with five points on the day, and Cody Moore (Canton, N.Y.) joined their hat-trick club with three goals of his own. Joseph Santangelo (Fallston, Md.) put on another show in the faceoff circle, going 10-11 and leading a Norwich faceoff unit that went 16-26 overall on the day. Santangelo has only lost five faceoffs in the last three games, putting a blistering 89% (40-45) mark on the faceoff dot. Norwich outpaced the Falcons in just about every statistical category, including shots (56-16) and ground balls (47-9). Brandon Milburn (Bridgewater, N.J.) posted a shutout in the first half before being relieved in the second half to pick up his third win of the season in net.

Norwich improves to 4-3 overall this season and a spotless 2-0 within the conference. They'll be back in action on April 4th, when they travel to Anna Maria for another conference tilt at 6:00 PM.

Courtesy: Norwich Athletics