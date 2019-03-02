Norwich sweeps NEHC championships

Saturday, March 2nd

NORTHFIELD, Vt. -- The Norwich men's and women's hockey teams swept the NEHC championship games Saturday at Kreitzberg Arena.

In the afternoon, the Norwich women used a three goal second period and a three goal third period to knock off in-state rival Castleton 6-0.

Norwich (21-5-2, 15-0-1 NEHC) won its third straight NEHC Tournament title and ninth overall in front of a new women's hockey attendance-record crowd of 1,283 fans.

Cadets' defenseman Samantha Benoit tallied four assists and finished with a +5 plus-minus rating en route to being named the NEHC Tournament Most Valuable Player.

Forward Amanda Conway scored twice, while forward Adrieana Rossini tallied a goal and two assists to lead the offense in the victory.

Forward Sophie McGovern notched two assists and became the 11th NU women's hockey player and fourth this season to reach the 100-career-points milestone.

Caslteton goalie Rylie Wills made 51 saves in a losing effort. Norwich goaltender Emily Lambert made six saves to earn the shutout.

Norwich now advances to the NCAA Division III National Tournament for the 10th time in its 12-year history where it will look to defend its 2018 title. The Cadets will find out who they will face in their first game on Monday, March 4 during the NCAA selection show on NCAA.com.

Saturday night, the Norwich men rallied from a 1-0 first period deficit to defeat Hobart 2-1 to win the NEHC title. It was payback for the Cadets after the Statesmen knocked off Norwich in the conference championship game 3-0 last season at Kreitzberg.

After falling behind 1-0 on a first period power play goal, Norwich answered on the man-advantage in the second period as Jordan Hall to the puck on a full lenght of the ice rush and scored for the third straight game.

Norwich then took a 2-1 lead early in the third when Felix Brassard scored off a face-off win in the Hobart zone.

The Cadets held off a desperate Hobart team the rest of the way, junior goalie Tom Aubrun made 29 saves and was named tournament MVP.

It was the 13th conference championship for the Cadets and first under new head coach Cam Ellsworth. Norwich extended its unbeaten streak to 17 straight games with the win as the Cadets improved to 15-0-2 in 2019. NU also punched its ticket to its 18th NCAA Tournament appearance with the win.

Both the Norwich men and women earn automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament with the victories. They will learn their Tournament fate with the brackets are announced on Monday, March 4th.