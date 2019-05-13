Panthers' NCAA run off to a strong start

Monday, May 13th

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. -- The Middlebury women's lacrosse team routed Johnson & Wales 22-3 in the second round of the Division Three tournament Sunday afternoon at Kohn Field.

Johnson & Wales tied the game at one just over a minute into play, and then Middlebury scored the final sixteen goals of the first half and the first two goals of the second half before the visitors found the net again.

Ten players scored for the Panthers, and featured some career performances. Freshman Lily Riseberg had a team high five goals and an assist. Riseberg had never scored from than one goal in a game at any time this season, so she picked a great time for a career best performance.

Elsewhere, junior Kate Zecca added four goals, also a season high, freshman Hope Robertson had a hat trick after scoring just one goal all season...and four other players scored twice.

It was the highest scoring performance of the season for Middlebury and the largest margin of victory for the Panthers, who have now won eighteen straight since losing their season opening game by a goal in overtime.

Up next, a meeting with NESCAC rival Bowdoin in the regional semifinals this Saturday right back at Kohn Field. During the regular season. the Panthers rallied from an early 8-3 deficit to beat Bowdoin on the road 21-18. Now they'll get the Polar Bears at home for a chance to advance to the national quarterfinals and they'll head into that matchup with plenty of confidence followin a total team effort Sunday.