Pelkey Hosts Camp in Stowe

After helping the US women's hockey team capture its first gold medal in 20 years last year, Montpellier native Amanda Pelkey has been focusing much of her time helping train a new generation of girls hockey players.

Pelkey is back in Vermont this week, hosting her inaugural "AMP" camp at Stowe Arena. Players from around our area, and a few from outside it, have converged to have the chance to learn from an Olympic Champion.

Pelkey is just one of several coaches with ties to women's hockey in our area, as she brought in former UVM assistant Kelly Nash and 2018 D3 National Champion Kim Tiberi from Norwich to help.

Campers have two on-ice sessions a day with off-ice training, yoga, and nutrition instruction sessions in between.

Pelkey says she's excited to have the opportunity to help younger players develop, and it reminds her of working with another famous UVM alum when she was a kid.

"I think back to when I did Marty St. Louis' camp," said Pelkey. "To have him be right in my presence doing edge work and to have him tell me a couple little details, that stuck with me forever. Whether it be off-ice training or to be more athletic on the ice, if they take away one or two things during the week, I'd be happy with that."