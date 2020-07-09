Poirier extends lead at Vermont Am

Thursday, July 9th

STOWE, Vt. -- A record setting performance highlighted the third round of the Vermont State Am Thursday morning at Stowe Country Club.

Rutland Country Club's Max Major set a new course record with a stunning round of 12-under 60, a score that vaulted him from the middle of the back into third place at 8-under par.

Garren Poirier, the leader by four after the first two rounds, managed to extend his lead Thursday morning. A round of 3-under 69 saw Poirier, also out of Rutland CC, hold a six shot lead over second place Mount Anthony Country Club's Cory Jozefiak (-9) heading into the 18 hole finale Thursday afternoon.

