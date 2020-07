Wednesday, July 8th

STOWE, Vt. -- A pair of outstanding rounds powered Garren Poirier and Cory Jozefiak to the top of the leaderboard after the second round of the Vermont State Am Wednesday at Stowe Country Club.

Poirier and Jozefiack each fired a round of 8-under 64. Poirier leads at 12 under par. Jozefiak is in second at 8 under. A pair of former State Am champions, Evan Russell and Bill Hadden sit at 6-under heading into Thursday's 36-hole finale.