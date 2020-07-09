Poirier wins first Vermont Amateur championship

Thursday, July 9th

STOWE, Vt. -- Garren Poirier finally stands on top of the mountain.

After years of being in the mix, and winning five Vermont Mid-Amateur championships, Poirier claimed his first Vermont State Amateur championship Thursday at Stowe Country Club.

Poirier led by as many as ten shots in the third round Thursday morning, and took a six shot lead over Mount Anthony Country Club's Cory Jozefiak into the final round Thursday afternoon. Jozefiak made Poirier earn it, shooting a 5-under 67 in the final round, including an eagle on the 18th to get to 14-under for the tournament.

Poirier, playing out of Rutland Country Club, battled the pressure of being the leader. He had a triple bogey on the par-3 4th and a double bogey on the par-5 14th, but balanced those out with five birdies and made a clutch par on 18 to hold on and edge Jozefiak by one shot, finishing at 15-under par to claim his first Vermont State Am title.

"It's just incredible, feels great to lift that trophy and finally get it off my back.", said Poirier after the victory. "I've had plenty of chances where I've been pretty close and it just feels great. You know, it's tough to finish, to close something out like this. It's tough to have a lead like that and put focus on things. But Cory finished unbelievable, and just for me to get it in, it was really great."