Post 91 Beats South Burlington

Post 91 took a big step forward towards defending their Legion Baseball state title by downing South Burlington 7-2 at Essex High School Saturday afternoon. The hosts plated six runs over the third and fourth innings to pull away.

With the victory, Post 91 moves into a three-way tie for second in the Northern Division with S.D. Ireland and Franklin County Post 1 at 12-8. The Colchester Cannons have already clinched the top seed and hosting duties, while South Burlington sits at 12-10, one game back of the three tied teams. Four teams from the division will make the tournament which begins next Saturday.