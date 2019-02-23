Randolph's Stockwell takes Individual Bowling Crown

Randolph's Howard Stockwell finished fourth out of 32 competitors in the opening round, but rallied to win three straight head-to-head knockout matches to claim the Vermont Individual State Bowling Title.

The field was whittled from 32 down to the top four scorers, with the remained bowlers seeded one through four. Stockwell took down South Burlington's Aaron Murakami in the 3-4 matchup to advance to a semifinal against second seed Duncan Scott of South Burlington. Stockwell won that match as well before edging Kerry Crossman of Hartford to take the title.