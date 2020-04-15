Report: UVM offers NHL's Woodcroft men's hockey post

Wednesday, April 15th

BURLINGTON, Vt. -- The search for the next head coach of the UVM men's hockey team may be over.

Wednesday afternoon, longtime ESPN anchor John Buccigross, tightly connected to both college and professional hockey, reported on Twitter that UVM had offered the position of head coach of the men's hockey team to Tood Woodcroft, an assistant coach with the NHL's Winnipeg Jets who has a long resume as both a coach and scout at the NHL and international levels.

In a text message to Channel Three Sports, UVM officials could not confirm that report. Early Wednesday evening, Buccigross added via Twitter that the official announcement on Woodcroft's hiring could come this weekend.

Also on Wednesday, in an interview recorded earlier in the day, UVM Director of Athletics Jeff Schulamn told Channel Three Sports that there could be a delay to the target date of the 2021-22 school year to open the new Tarrent Center and the remodeled Gutterson Fieldhouse.

Construction on the new multi-purpose arena project has been put on hold in response to Governor Scott's 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' order. Schulman says the UVM Board of Trustees has asked that all current campus capital projects, which includes the arena project, be evaluated for 'effeciencies and re-sequencing options'. The goal is to provide the University with 'additional short-term' financial flexibility in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schulman acknowledged that the halt in construction, combined with any possible changes to the project's schedule, could likely impact the overall timeline for the project, including that target date for the opening of the Tarrent Center and the debut of the new-look Gutterson Fieldhouse.