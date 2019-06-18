Rotti, Lamell win H.S. decathlon titles

Tuesday, July 18th

BURLINGTON, Vt. -- St. Johnsbury's Lia Rotti and Wyatt Lamell of Essex won individual state titles at the high school decathlon championships Tuesday at the University of Vermont.

Rotti, a senior, defended her women's title with an impressive performance. Rotti led by over 300 points after Monday's first five events, and on day two, Rotti won the hurdles and placed top six in the long jump, shot put, high jump and 1500 for a two day point total of 5518. It was just shy of her record setting score of 5551 set last year, but enough for a nearly 500 point win over runner up Rebecca Crosier of Mount Anthony, with Burlington's Quincy Massey-Bierman third.

Individually, Lyndon senior Camryn Heath broke her own meet record in the shot, throwing for 11.12 meters, topping her previous mark of 11.06 set two years ago.

Caroline Hill, a sophomore, finished fourth overall for CVU. The Redhawks placed two more athletes in the top twenty to win the girls team title by just one point over Essex, with St. Johnsbury in third.

On the men's side, Colchester junior George Cummings, fresh off a win in the Emerging Elite 400 meter hurdles race at the New Balance High School Outdoor Nationals Sunday in North Carolina, opened Tuesday in third place, and was able to move up to finish second overall.

Windsor's Eli Milligan won the discus and was top five in the pole vault and javelin and the junior finishes fourth overall.

But the Essex boys ruled the day. Sophomore Wyatt Lamell led after day one, with senior Jackson Baker second. Tuesday, Lamell placed second in javelin and discus, was top ten in hurdles and pole vault and he wins by 228 points over Cummings. Baker finished third and junior Henry Farrington tenth and Essex wins the team event by forty points over CVU, with St. J third.

