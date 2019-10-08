Rutland, Lake Region win girls golf state titles

Tuesday, October 8th

PITTSFORD, Vt. -- One team earned a repeat, while another was denied the chance to continue a title streak at the high school girls golf state championships Tuesday at Proctor-Pittsford Country Club.

In Division One, Rutland denied North Country a fifth straight team state crown, edging the Falcons 191 to 194, with St. Johnsbury in third at 195. Rutland sophomore Jillian Miles earned D-1 medalist honors with an 89 to pace the Raiders to their first team state title since 2015, and the 11th in program history.

In Division Two, Mia Politano of Otter Valley and Tia Martinez of Lake Region put on a show. Politano, a junior, fired the best round of the day, an 84, to win D-2 medalist honors for the second year in a row. Martinez, also a junior, had the second best round of the day, an 88, and led Lake Region to a second straight Division Two team state title by ten strokes over Politano's Otters. Northfield was a distant third.

The boys high school golf state championships will be held Thursday at The Quechee Club.

