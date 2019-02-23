Rutland, Mill River Repeat as Cheer Champs

It was another Rutland County Sweep at the Vermont State Cheerleading Championships Saturday at Vergennes High School, as Rutland and Mill River were once again crowned as champions.

It was the fifth-straight title for the Raiders in D-1, as they racked up a whopping 187.5 points to blow by the competition. Essex edged out Mt. Anthony for the runner up spot.

In D-2, Mill River was just a point off of Rutland's total. Their 186.5 was easily good enough to defeat BFA-Fairfax and Fair Haven.