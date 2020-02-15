Rutland, Mill River Repeat as State Cheer Champs

The Rutland and Mill River Cheer squads continued their dominance of the Vermont High School scene by cruising to the D1 and D2 State Cheer titles respectively Saturday afternoon at Vergennes Union High School.

For the Raiders, the triumph marks a six straight place atop the podium. Their score of 197 easily besting second place Mt. Anthony, which posted a 159.5. South Burlington claimed third with a score of 155.5.

The Minutemen had their friends and neighbors from Rutland rooting them on in the D2 competition as they rolled to a fourth crown in five years. Mill River recorded a 179.5, beating the nearest competitor by more than 30 points. Poultney edged out Fair Haven 146-144 to earn runner-up honors and complete a Rutland County sweep in the division.