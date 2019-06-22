Saturday's Twin State All-Star Games

Vermont and New Hampshire split a baseball doubleheader at Maxfield while the Vermont boys and New Hampshire girls claimed wins at Lebanon High School in Twin State All Star Games Saturday.

After sweeping the Granite Staters last season, Vermont was unable to repeat the feat as they dropped the first game of the doubleheader 4-1 before bouncing back to take the second game 11-3. Vermont gave up three runs in the bottom of the first inning of game 2 but scored ten unanswered afterward to earn the split. Vermont now leads the series 6-4 since the Twin State Baseball Classic was reinstated back in 2015.

Over at Lebanon High, the New Hampshire girls scored the first seven goals in their lacrosse matchup with Vermont, eventually going on to a 23-8 win. The Vermont boys turned it around in the nightcap though, rolling over New Hampshire 21-5.