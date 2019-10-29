Semifinal week high school boys volleyball

Semifinal week in the high school fall sports playoffs has arrived. It begins with boys volleyball. In it's first two years as a varsity sport, CVU and Essex met in the boys state final. Last year, Lyndon crashed the party, beating Essex in the semifinals before falling to CVU in the championship game as the Redhawks won a third straight state crown. Monday night, CVU and Lyndon met again, this time in the state semis. The Redhawks, the unbeaten top seeds, the Vikings coming in as the four seed.

1st Set, Lyndon's Evan Sanborn sets up Dane Buckingham, who spikes it past the Redhawk D.

---

Later, Max McClure with the perfect placement on the serve. Vikings up as many as 3 at one point.

---

But CVU finds its rhythm. Lyndon has trouble with the Noah Allen serve...and Devin Rogers finishes it at net to put the Redhawks up 5.

---

Then on Set Point, check out Jacob Boliba with the finesse move to win it, 25-21.

The Redhawks win the match 3 sets to None, and will play for a 4th-straight state championship on Saturday.

-------------------------------------------------------------

Monday night's second semifinal, the number two seed Essex, hosting third seed South Burlington. Both teams lost in the state semis a season ago.

---

S-B trying to keep the game alive in the 3rd. Moses Cleveland goes for the spike, but Owen Kinney sends it back. Point for the Wolves.

---

Then it's Aaron Murakami...powering it past two Hornets at net. South Burlington up 13-9 in the 3rd.

---

But Zach Schmalz gets going for Essex down the stretch. He takes the set from Carter Cheney, and finds the opening for the point.

---

Then Cheney sets Schmalz up again...this time he paints the line with the spike. Hornets win the set 25-21.

Essex closes out the match, 3 sets to None. They'll make their 3rd state championship appearance in 4 years.

