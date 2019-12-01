Shiffrin Coasts to Fourth-Straight Slalom Win at Killington

Mikaela Shiffrin entered Sunday's slalom undefeated in three previous races in the discipline at Killington, and Mikaela Shiffrin left undefeated in four slalom races at Killington after absolutely demolishing all challengers to the tune of a 2.26 second margin of victory. The win was the 62nd of the Burke Mountain Academy alumna's FIS World Cup career and extended her record number of slalom wins to 42.

Shiffrin seized a sizable lead after the first run, as her time of 51.98 seconds was more than a second better than her closest challenger, Petra Vlhova of Slovakia. Vhlova was able to hang on for a runner-up finish in a second run marred by low light and ice that saw four of the remaining 30 competitors crash out, but it was nowhere near enough to catch Shiffrin.

The American star's total time of 1:50.45 was 2.29 seconds better than Vlhova's, an eternity in slalom races. Anna Swenn Larsson of Sweden was third.

"I knew that Petra had made a couple pretty big mistakes on the first run, and Wendy's (Holdener of Switzerland) coach set the course on the second run, and I didn't really see a lot was going on in the second run," Shiffrin said after the race. "I just expected everybody was going to be really fast and fight really hard. I had a second advantage, but that can disappear really quickly. So I was really just in the mentality to fight and yeah, it was a big fight."

Shiffrin and the rest of the World Cup racers will head to Western Canada for their only other North American stop of the season, with Downhill and Super G races on the docket at Lake Louise in Alberta.