SkiCats in second after Day One of NCAAs

Wednesday, March 6th

STOWE, Vt. - Anna Bizyukova, Bill Harmeyer, Finn O'Connell and Lina Sutro earned All-American honors in the Nordic Freestyle races on day one of the 2019 NCAA Skiing Championships from Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe Wednesday. After the opening day of competition Vermont is in second place with 141 points, one behind Utah.

Harmeyer led the Catamounts in the 10k Freestyle finishing fifth overall in a time of 25:06.2. He earned First Team All-American honors in his first career NCAA Championship race. O'Connell was named a Second Team All-American with his ninth-place finish. He finished in a time of 25:10.6 to earn his best-ever finish in an NCAA race. In his NCAA debut Ben Ogden earned nine team points for the Catamounts finishing 22nd overall in a time of 25:28.6.

Sutro was the Catamounts top finisher in the 5k Freestyle, she continued her streak of reaching the podium in every Freestyle race this season. She finished third overall earning First Team All-American honors with a time of 13:29.4. She finished one-tenth of a second out of second place. In her NCAA debut Anna Bizyukova earned Second Team All-American honors placing sixth overall with a time of 13:46.3. It was Bizyukova's best finish in a Freestyle race this season. Margie Freed just missed an All-American honor placing 11th overall with a time of 13:58.8.

Alpine action highlights day two of the NCAA Skiing Championships with the giant slalom competition at Mount Mansfield Ski Club at Stowe Mountain Resort. First run begins at 9 a.m. Fans can stream the action live at NCAA.com.

The Nordic portion of the 2019 NCAA Skiing Championships will conclude on Friday with the 15k/20k Classical. Both races will feature a mass-start. The women will begin at 10 a.m. followed by the men at noon.

Courtesy: UVM Sports Information