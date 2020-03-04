Speidel, Cats shine on Senior Night

Tuesday, February 3rd

BURLINGTON, Vt. -- Fueled by the emotion of Senior Night and Josh Speidel's first game in a UVM uniform, the Catamounts ran past Albany 85-62 Tuesday night at Patrick Gym.

Vermont honored the four members of this season's senior class, Anthony Lamb, Everett Duncan, graduate transfer Daniel Giddens and Speidel.

Speidel was a star recruit out of Indiana who suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car accident in 2015 while still in high school. UVM honored his scholarship and Speidel arrived on campus a year later. He became a vital part of the team while he worked on his rehabilition and is set to graduate this spring.

Tuesday night, thanks to an agreement with Albany, Speidel was in the starting lineup on Senior Night, playing in his first game at UVM. After Albany scored off the tip off, Vermont brought the ball up the court, passing the ball to each of the other starters before Duncan feed Speidel who made a layup for the first two points of his college career. Duncan was an AAU teammate of Speidel in Indiana. After that basket, Speidel left the court to a thunderous ovation from everyone at Patrick Gym.

Vermont fed off that emotion once play resumed. Giddens had three powerful dunks in quick succession, and Duncan drained a trio of three pointers as UVM built a 13 point lead. Duncan led all scorers with 22 points. Lamb had a quiet first half, but finished with 15 points in his final regular season home game.

UVM finishes the season 23-7, 14-2 in America East. As the top seed, the Cats will host number eight Maine in the conference quarterfinals Saturday at 7pm at Patrick Gym.