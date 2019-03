For the first time in more than two decades, St. Johnsbury is the Division 1 champion in Vermont high school boys hoops after edging Rutland 54-50 Saturday afternoon at Patrick Gym. The 'Toppers last claimed the crown in 1997.

Rutland led most of the way, but St. J seized the lead early in the fourth and slowly wore the Raiders down. Alex Carlisle led the way for St. J by pouring in 24 points while Asom Hayman-Jones added 12 points and 9 boards.