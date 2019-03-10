St. J Once Again Tops D-1 Girls Hoops

For the second consecutive season, the St. Johnsbury Hilltoppers stand atop D-1 Girls Hoops after stunning previously unbeaten CVU 42-35 at Patrick Gym Sunday afternoon. With the win, St. J avenged its only two losses of the season.

This was a defensive slugfest from the tip, and the two teams went into the break tied at 17-17. But in the third quarter, St. J's Neva Bostic caught fire: the senior guard connected for three triples, on one of which she was fouled and nailed the free throw, to stake the 'Toppers out to a twelve point lead.

CVU got back within four on a three from Catherine Gilwee, but despite not making a single field goal in the fourth, St. J held on for the 42-35 win.

"I think because its the second year in a row and it's in my last year, it's more like sentimental because its ending off on a good note," Bostic said.

"We came in confident and knew we could beat 'em and it's just a great feeling," added American University-bound guard Sadie Stetson. "Especially being able to experience it twice and this being my last high school game ever, it's pretty awesome."

