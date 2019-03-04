State champs crowned in H.S. nordic skiing

Monday, March 4th

RIPTON, Vt. -- The Vermont high school nordic skiing championships wrapped up Monday at the Rikert Nordic Center.

In Division One, Brook Hodgeman of BFA-St. Albans won the classical individual race, with Charles Martel of Essex and last week's freestyle winner, Jack Young of North Country rounding out the top three.

The team title went to Mount Anthony. The Patriots only secured one podium spot over the two days, but depth is the reason MAU is your D-1 boys champ. Jacob Drew and Noah Payne led the way, with the latter anchoring a relay win to edge out Brattleboro and secure the Patriots first title since 2010.

For the D-1 girls, Burlington's Quincy Massey-Bierman, after finishing second in the freestyle, won the classical race by more than thirty seconds. Thursday's winner, Rose Clayton of Mount Mansfield was second, MAU's Natalie Jelley third.

Clayton then anchor the MMU relay team, overtaking CVU on the final lap to win the race and give the Cougars a third team state title in five years.

Division two saw Ava Thurston of Harwood sweep the girls individual races, adding a win in Monday's classical race to a victory in the freestyle last Thursday. Maggie McGee of Lamoille was third in the individual race Monday.

But the day belonged to U-32. May Lamb finished second overall and started the relay as the Raiders eventually beat runner-up Middlebury by over two minutes and U-32 snapped the Tiger's two-year reign as state champs.

The Middlebury men had a dominant day at Rikert as Elvis McIntosh, Jack Christner and Lucan Palcsik swept the podium in the individual race, and that trio, along with Owen Palcsik, won the relay race. But U-32 had built up a big points lead after last Thursday's freestyle events and today, placed eight skiers in the top twleve in the classical race and did enough to edge Middlebury by eleven points and win their first team state title since 2002.