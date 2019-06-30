Staten Island Blanks Monsters

Three Staten Island pitchers combined on a six-hit shutout as the Yankees snapped the Vermont Lake Monsters three-game winning streak with a 3-0 New York-Penn League victory Saturday night at historic Centennial Field..

The Yankees got the first run of the game in the fourth as Oswald Peraza led off with a single, advanced to third on a one-out single to right and scored on an Ezequiel Duran sacrfice fly into rightfield foul territory. Game stayed 1-0 until the seventh when Staten Island scored a pair of runs off Calvin Coker, including an RBI double from Leonardo Molina.

Staten Island starter T.J. Sikkema,the 38th pick in the 2019 draft out of Missouri, retired the first eight Lake Monsters he faced and nine of the 10 over his three innings in pro debut. Only Vermont batter to reach off Sikkema was on a two-out error in the third before Sikkema recorded his fourth strikeout to end the inning.

Vermont starter Seth Shuman retired all six batters he faced over his two innings of work in his professional debut. The A’s 2019 sixth-round pick out of Georgia Southern had a strikeout to end the first and induced three groundouts in the second.

Yorlenis Noa (0-1) was charged with one run on three hits with three strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings of relief to take the loss, while Munoz (2-0) tossed four scoreless innings on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts for the win. Keegan Curtis pitched a scoreless ninth for his second save.

Lake Monsters best scoring chance of the game came in the fifth after back-to-back singles to open the inning, but Danny Bautista was thrown out at home on a double steal attempt and Lawrence Butler was picked off second base by pitcher Anderson Munoz. Vermont also had runners on first and second with two outs in the ninth, but Jose Rivas' long flyball to right was caught by Molina to end the game.

Vermont (8-7) and Staten Island (8-6) will wrap up the Lake Monsters six-game homestand on Sunday starting at 5:05 pm with the first 400 kids receiving a free Lake Monsters bike helmet.

