The UVM women's lacrosse team was handed a 17-2 setback to 20th-ranked Stony Brook on Saturday afternoon in the annual Rally Against Cancer game presented by Inspired Closets. The Catamounts slip to 7-4 on the season and 1-3 in the league standings. The Seawolves also move to 7-4 overall and stay unbeaten in conference play at 4-0.

Courtesy: UVM Athletics