Stony Brook Rallies to Stun Vermont

With a share of the conference title and the right to host the America East Tournament on the line, the UVM men's lacrosse team saw a 7-1 lead slip away in a 10-9 defeat to Stony Brook Saturday afternoon at Virtue Field. With the loss, Vermont falls to 7-5 overall and 4-2 in conference play, eliminating them from regular season title contention.

The Cats came out red hot, scoring the first five goals of the contest and seven of the first eight. Vermont led 7-2 at the half, but the momentum changed early in the third quarter as the wind and rain picked up.

Stony Brook scored three of the four total goals in the third quarter to cut the deficit to three, and when the rain was replaced by heavy fog at the start of the fourth, Layton Harrell took advantage. Harrell tallied three goals on the day, all of them coming from long range in the fourth quarter. On two of them, the fog probably deserves an assist as visibility became an issue for UVM goalie Nick Washuta.

Stony Brook tied the game for the first time since UVM's first goal on a tally from Tom Dugan tip-toeing the crease and Harrell gave them their first lead a few minutes later on his final long distance bomb.

UVM had a chance to tie in the final minute but Dawes Milchling had a pass intercepted by Stony Brook's Ryland Rees to seal the deal.

David Closterman had two goals and two assists while Washuta racked up 15 saves in the loss.

UVM is now in the clubhouse at 4-2 in conference play and is out of the running for the right to host the America East Tournament. Both Albany and Stony Brook are 4-1 and play each other on Long Island Friday night. The winner of that game will host the tournament May 2nd and 4th, and the result of that game will determine Vermont's seeding. Should the Seawolves win, UVM will be the second seed and play Albany in the semifinals at Stony Brook. If the Great Danes emerge victorious, Vermont will be the third seed and face Stony Brook at Albany.

UVM closes the regular season on Saturday, April 27th in Wilton, Connecticut, against #5 Penn.