The return of youth sports in Vermont - Part 1

Thursday, June 11th

Lily Williams and her teammates at the Far Post Soccer Club couldn't wait to get back on the field, even though the conversations they had talking about that return highlighted the different time we are all living in.

Although workouts involving very small groups, while adhearing to social distancing guidelines, had been allowed previously, Far Post held its first practice sessions on Monday. However, preperations for that day have been going on for months, including holding Zoom sessions with players to keep them engaged and keep parents informed. It's an effort parents appreciate.

Once on field activities resumed, the emphasis has been working on skills while maintaining social distancing as best as possible. Far Post club director Todd Kingsbury says it has been a work in progress.

The same day as those first practices, Governor Scott announced that this coming Monday, youth and adult leagues in some sports, including soccer, can expand what they can do. That includes holding intra-squad scrimmages, as long as they keep group sizes to 25, and continue to practice social distancing on sidelines, among other requirements. Kingsbury says, out of an abundance of caution, his teams will likely wait at least a week longer before taking that next step.

And as players return to the fields, heath concerns related to the coronavirus remain, but kids want to practice and, more importantly, kids want to play, and so Williams and her teammates are ready to do their part to make sure that remains possible as the summer marches on.

