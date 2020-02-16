Thetford Boys, Hartford Girls Win D2 Indoor Track Titles

The Thetford boys and Hartford girls captured D2 Indoor Track State titles Sunday evening at UVM, both firsts in program history.

Kennedy Mullen was the star for the Hurricane girls, as she claimed individual titles in the 300 meters, 600 meters, triple jump, and long jump to pace Hartford. Aided by a shot put crown for Maliya Sinclair, the Hurricanes rolled over Thetford by 64 points and bested defending champ Rice by 95 to seal the crown.

"It feels so good," Mullen said. "We have been working so hard for this, every year we've been coming in second in the indoor meet. And this year just like taking it home feels so rewarding and it's such a nice feeling."

The boys side also gave us a first time champ, as the Thetford Panthers raced past Spaulding and Vergennes to take the title. Depth was the name of the game, as Jason Wolstenholme won the 55 meter hurdles and Knute Linehan added a win in the long jump and two second place finishes to pace Thetford.

"That was great," Linehan said. "Last year we were a second place finish and I think just pinching it to first this year was just the best feeling. Best thing we could have done. I wasn't really expecting to win an event or first place exactly but it felt great."

