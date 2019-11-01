Throwback Thursday: Essex Hornets

Thursday, October 31st

The Essex Hornets were one of just two lowered seeded teams across all three divisions to win in the quarterfinals last weekend. The fifth seed in D-1, Essex knocked off number four Rutland on the road last Friday night 27-7 and will visit top seed and undefeated St. Johnsbury in the semifinals on Saturday. After missing the playoffs the past two seasons, Essex will be making its first appearance in the D-1 semifinals since 2014 and just its third since winning the Division One state title back in 2009.

Speaking of history, I want to share this fun flashback with you. Luke Menuier is a senior wide receiver and linebacker for the Hornets who will be playing in his first state semifinal Saturday. If he makes a big play, longtime watchers of the Friday Football Frenzy shouldn't be surprised. Back in September of 2010, I shot a CVU-Essex game at Essex as part of our Frenzy coverage for that night. At halftime of that game, some young players took the field and I happened to be rolling...