Tigers Out-slug Monsters

Kona Quiggle hit a two-run homer and Jack O’Laughlin tossed five solid innings to lead the Connecticut Tigers to a 6-3 New York-Penn League victory over the Vermont Lake Monsters Tuesday night at historic Centennial Field.

After Jordan Diaz tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the third inning for Vermont with a run-scoring double, his 12th RBI of the season, Quiggle drilled his two-run homer to right in the top of the fourth off Lake Monsters starter Angello Infante to give the Tigers a 3-1 advantage.

Connecticut led 4-1 when Kyle McCann, playing in his first game with the Lake Monsters, drilled a 390-foot two-run homer to rightfield cutting the deficit to one run. The 2019 fourth-round pick out of Georgia Tech joined Vermont after hitting .400 with two home runs in five games with the Arizona League A’s.

The Tigers restored a two-run lead in the eighth on back-to-back two-out doubles from Cooper Johnson and Corey Joyce, then added a Eliezer Alfonso sacrifice fly after a Ryan Kriedler double in the ninth for a 6-3 lead.

Infante (0-2) was charged with three runs on three hits with three strikeouts over four innings to take the loss, while O’Laughlin (1-1) allowed one run on three hits with a walk and four strikeouts over five innings for the win.

McCann had a pair of walks to along with his two-run homer in his debut with Vermont (5-6), which has lost five of its last six overall and its last three games at Centennial.

Courtesy: Vermont Lake Monsters