Total team effort as Cats top Hartford

Saturday, January 18th

BURLINGTON, Vt. -- Robin Duncan scored a team-high 11 points, leading a balanced attack as the UVM men's basketball team downed Hartford 74-57 Saturday afternoon at Patrick Gym.

Ryan Davis had nine points and Bailey Patella added eight to go along with seven rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot. Overall, Vermont's bench out-scored Hartford's 35-4.

Starters Stef Smith and Everett Duncan chipped in with 10 points each, and star Anthony Lamb scored eight points, on just five shots, and hauled in a team-best eight rebounds.

Vermont improves to 13-6 overall, 3-1 in America East, while handing Hartford (10-6 overall, 3-1 in Am East) its first conference defeat.

The Catamounts return to action Wednesday night at Maine.