Tour de Chittenden gets underway at Colchester

Thursday, January 9th

COLCHESTER, Vt. -- A field of around 500 high school and middle school nordic skiers took over Colchester High School Thursday for the opening day of the Tour de Chittenden.

The Tour is a three day stage race fashioned after the Tour de Ski, a stage race run with seven events over seven days on the World Cup circuit.

The Tour de Chittenden, which first debuted half a decade ago, is comprised of three races over five days. First up, Thursday, a prologue sprint race over the athletic fields at Colchester High School.

Saturday, a classic race held at the Ethan Allen Training Facility in Jericho, and Monday, the Tour culminates with a skate race at Cochrans where the skiers will actually race up the ski run.

The Tour is a unique event on the high school nordic calendar, the only multi-day competition outside of the two-day state finals, and presents a unique challenge to the skiers.

