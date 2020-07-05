Travis Roy Foundation launches 'Wiffle Ball Challenge."

Friday, July 3rd

Little Fenway will be silent this summer on The Best Weekend of the Year.

"Definitely heartbreaking just to not be able to bring everyone together.", says Travis Roy.

The continuing challenges brought on by the pandemic have forced the Travis Roy Foundation to cancel it's annual Wiffle Ball Tournament, which was set for the first weekend in August at Little Fenway Park, Little Wrigley and the Little Field of Dreams in Essex.

"Everyone is saying there are two things that people want. They wanted to see the Bruins in the playoffs, we have the number one team in the NHL in the standings, and secondly, they said, 'I just want the wiffleball weekend.'"

The Tournament has raised nearly $6 million in it's 18-years for the Foundation's mission of supporting spinal cord injury survivors and their families through grants and funding research toward finding a cure

"We've got a beautiful puzzle and it comes together every year. And even when we have some wrinkles thrown in there, we're still going to make the best of it.", says Roy.

While the Tournament won't happen this year, the work of the Foundation goes on, and to help continue to raise money and awareness, Travis and the Foundation have launched the Travis Roy Foundation Wiffle Ball Challenge.

((Mike McCune/ "It works a little something like this...Record a video to post on social media saying you are taking part in the Travis Roy Foundation Wiffile Ball Challenge, then take your Wiffle Ball bat and hit your Wiffle Ball over something, whatever you want. I'm going to use the largest of our satellite dishes here at our WCAX studios, let's see how I do.

OK, let's pause here for a moment. For the record, for this demonstration I am using neither an official Wiffle Ball bat nor an official Wiffle Ball. But in my defense, anyone who has seen me take part in any event at the Tournament over the years knows that I struggle to get the ball out of the infield, and we all don't want to be here all day.

Yes, that was my first try and I'm as surprised as you are. After you've hit your home run, challnege there of your friends to see what they can hit a Wiffle Ball over, and tell them they have 48 hours to do it. And use the hashtag #BatterUpTRF." ))

"There's definitely some energy going on around that and people are seeing opposing teams and players posting some funny videos.", says Roy. "So I think will see some good competition with that and who will come up with the most creative video."

The goal of the Challenge is to raise $100,000. The weekend the Tournament was to be held, August 7th, 8th and 9th, the Foundation will host a virtual event.

It's not the same thing as the actual tournament, which Travis calls a family reunion, and has grown to mean so much to so many, but this summer, the Challenge will aim to keep that passion alive until everyone can meet at Little Fenway again.

"You know, that they're still willing to support us no matter what, even without the tournament, is really awesome and it means so much."