UMBC Stuns Hoopcats at Patrick...Again

Anthony Lamb was red-hot much of the night for the UVM men's basketball team, but his last second corner three fell short as the Cats fell 66-64 to UMBC Saturday night at Patrick Gym. The loss ended Vermont's twelve-game winning streak, and combined with Stony Brook's win over Maine, prevented the Cats from clinching the top seed in next month's America East Tournament.

The Cats wouldn't have had a chance to win it without Lamb's heroics. The senior forward hit six three-pointers in the game and tallied a game-high 24 points. He got some help from junior guards Stef Smith and Benny Shungu, but not much from the rest of the team. Vermont got just 12 points combined from the other seven players who saw action.

It still might have been enough if not for K.J. Jackson. The Retrievers' junior guard had 18 points on 6 of 10 shooting. That included four three-pointers, including one with 2:23 to go that gave his team a 66-59 lead.

UMBC wouldn't score again after that, but UVM couldn't quite catch up: after a Shungu triple got them within two with over a minute to go, Lamb missed a shot to tie in the final ten seconds, then after Daniel Akin missed the front end of a 1-and-1 to give Vermont another shot, the best Vermont could generate was Lamb's fadeaway contested effort from the corner that fell short.

The loss drops UVM to 22-7 overall and 12-2 in league play. It is just the sixth America East loss for Vermont dating back to the 2016-17 season...but four of those have come at the hands of the Retrievers, three of those at Patrick Gym, including the 2018 America East Championship game.

UVM theoretically could clinch homecourt for this year's conference tournament before they take the floor again. The Cats are on their conference bye this midweek before traveling to UMass-Lowell next Saturday. Meanwhile Stony Brook hosts a Hartford team they already lost to this Wednesday. A Vermont win in either of its last two games, or Stony Brook loss in any of its last three, ensures the Cats will get all of their tournament games at home.