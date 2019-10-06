UNH Downs UVM Women's Soccer

The UVM women's soccer team suffered its seventh defeat in the last nine games with a 2-1 loss to New Hampshire Sunday afternoon at Virtue Field.

After falling behind in the 20th minute, UVM answered quickly with an astounding free kick from CVU grad Natalie Durieaux. But the deadlock was short-lived, as Whitney Wiley's effort fooled Kacey Lambertson to put UNH back in front just over three minutes later.

With the defeat, Vermont drops to 2-7-2 overall and 0-3-1 in America East. The Cats will be back in action next Sunday at UMBC.