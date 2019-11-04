UVM Cruises Past St. Mike's in Exhibition Finale

The UVM men's basketball team closed out the exhibition portion of its schedule on Sunday afternoon with a dominant 84-48 victory over their D-II rivals from Colchester at Patrick Gym.

The Cats got solid performances from junior guard Stef Smith and senior guard Everett Duncan, but it was the underclassmen who really led the way. Sophomore forward Ryan Davis led all scorers with 17 points, while freshmen guard Aaron Deloney added ten of his own.

2018-19 America East Player of the Year Anthony Lamb made his season debut after sitting out the exhibition opener against Brown and tallied five points in 15 minutes of action. Junior guard Ben Shungu sat out for the second straight game with an injury but is expected to practice this week, as is Duncan Demuth, who missed Sunday's game while under concussion protocol.

The Cats open their regular season Friday night at St. Bonaventure.