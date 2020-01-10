UVM, Dartmouth Tie at Gutterson

A late third-period power-play goal from sophomore Jeff Losurdo helped the Dartmouth men’s hockey team earn a 2-2 tie Friday night at Vermont’s Gutterson Fieldhouse.

The Catamounts (3-13-3) got on the board just 29 seconds into the game and had a 2-0 lead midway through the second period with defenseman Christian Evers scoring both goals.

The Big Green (7-5-3) chipped away with a pair of power-play goals.

First it was rookie Mark Gallant in the middle period with his second in three games before Jeff Losurdo’s fifth of the year came with just 4:46 remaining in regulation to tie the game at 2-2, a score that would hold up through a five-minute overtime.

The game was a goaltending battle with both Dartmouth’s Adrian Clark and Vermont’s Stefanos Lekkas making a plethora of key saves. Lekkas finished with 46, while Clark stopped 31 and allowed nothing for the final 26 minutes to give his team a chance to come back and erase the deficit.

Special teams played a huge role in the outcome as the Green and White went 2-for-7 on the power play with 18 shots on goal, while the penalty kill was a perfect 4-for-4.

First-year blueliner Tanner Palocsik picked up an assist on the Gallant goal, his team-leading 11th of the season. Additionally, Quin Foreman, Brendan Less and Will Graber all had helpers on the power-play tallies.

The Big Green are home Saturday night, playing host to Boston University in the final non-conference game of the season. Puck drop at Thompson Arena is set for 8 p.m. as the game follows the Dartmouth women’s game against Quinnipiac at 3 p.m.

