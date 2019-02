The UVM men's basketball team reached the win column for the fifth straight game with a 73-44 conference win over New Hampshire on Wednesday night. The Catamounts used a balanced scoring attack as nine different players netted a point. Vermont improves to 20-5 overall and 10-1 America East play. UNH slips to 3-21 on the year and 1-10 in the league standings.

Courtesy: UVM Athletics