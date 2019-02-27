UVM Hockey: Women playoff bound, Men playing for pride

Wednesday, February 27th

BURLINGTON, Vt. -- After a season long battle, the UVM women's hockey team punched their ticket to the Hockey East playoffs with a hard fought tie at Maine on the final day of the regular season. Now, the real challenge begins for Vermont, as their reward for making the playoffs is a best of three weekend series against the third ranked team in the country, Northeastern. The Cats dropped all three regular season matchups with the Huskies, by a combined score of 11-3, but they're hoping the momentum they've built playing do or die games for weeks will help.

"I think ever since that weekend ended, they were all playoff games from there.", says head coach Jim Plumer. "And we haven't won them all, but I think we competed well and I do think we've had that desperate mentality for over a month now so I hope that makes us you know, battle hardened."

There will be no postseason run for the UVM men's hockey team. The Cats were eliminated from contention with a 1-0 overtime loss to B.U. last Friday. But Vermont still has a couple games remaining in their season, starting with a matchup this Friday night with UConn at Hartford. It would be easy for the Cats to pack it in and call it a year, but head coach Kevin Sneddon has been impressed with the fight his team has showed since elimination.

"It's funny, I just got a message from our athletic performance coach and how impressed by how hard the guys have worked this week to try and continue to get better.", said head coach Kevin Sneddon. "It's just the character in that locker room. And they're excited to play this weekend against Connecticut. It has nothing to do with playoffs but everything to do with pride and wanting to play for the logo on the front of the jersey."