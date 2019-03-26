UVM Hoop Cats talk March Madness, another successful season

The UVM men's basketball team is fresh off another very successful season-- 27 wins for the second year in a row, a third straight America East regular season championship and a second trip to the NCAA Tournament in three seasons.

To take a look back at the season that was and a look ahead to the future, our Mike McCune spoke with America East coach of the year John Becker, conference player of the year Anthony Lamb and rising sophomore and former Rice star Ben Shungu. Watch the video for the full interview.