Stefanos Lekkas stopped all 31 shots faced to record his second consecutive shutout and earn tournament MVP honors as the Vermont Catamounts took a 2-0 win over Lake Superior State to win the 2019 Catamount Cup.

Vermont improves to 3-11-2 (0-8-1 HEA) while Lake Superior falls to 6-17-1 (4-9-1 WCHA).

Courtesy: UVM Athletics