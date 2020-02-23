UVM Men's Lax Rolls Quinnipiac in Home Opener

Rob Hudson led the way with five goals as the UVM men's lacrosse team rolled to a 16-7 win over Quinnipiac in the home opener Saturday afternoon at Virtue.

Vermont tickled the twine early and often in this one, staking out to an 8-2 lead midway through the second quarter. After Quinnipiac got it within four just before the half, the Cats turned it back on again, getting a tally from David Closterman with virtually no time left on the second quarter clock to make it 9-4.

The second half was more of the same as the Cats coasted to the win. In addition to Rob Hudson's five goal performance, Thomas McConvey added three goals and 3 assists, while JJ Levandowski added two goals of his own.

Vermont moves to 1-1 with the win. They'll host Merrimack next Saturday.