UVM Runner-Up to Utah at NCAA Skiing Championships

Laurence St. Germain became the seventh skier in NCAA history to sweep the women's giant slalom and slalom leading the Catamounts to a second-place finish at the 2019 NCAA Skiing Championships. Vermont sat in fourth entering the day but three All-American citations from Paula Moltzan, Max Roeisland and St. Germain helped UVM earn 126 points on the final day of competition from Stowe Mountain Resort.

The University of Utah claimed their 12th NCAA Skiing Championship with 530.5 points. Vermont finished in second place with 476 points. Colorado finished in third place 21 points behind the Catamounts. Vermont's eastern rival Dartmouth placed fourth with 447 points, marking their third-straight season in the top-four.

St. Germain crushed the field in the slalom, her time of 1:47.00 was 2.58 seconds faster than the second-place finisher, her Canadian Alpine teammate and Utah skier, Roni Remme. St. Germain's first run time of 51.70 was 1.81 seconds faster than anyone in the field. She is the first Catamount male or female to sweep the alpine events.

Paula Moltzan earned First Team All-American honors placing fifth overall in the slalom. She finished in combined time of 1:50.09 to clinch All-American honors in both disciplines for the second straight season. Mille Graesdal finished 23rd overall in a time of 1:54.47. She earned eight team points for the Catamounts.

Max Roeisland led the Catamounts finishing fifth overall in a time of 1:42.66. He earned First Team All-American honors for the third time in his career but first time in the slalom. Patrick McConville finished 11th overall for the Catamounts earning 20 team points for Vermont. He finished with a combined time of 1:43.44.

