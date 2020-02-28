UVM Seizes Lead in Day 1 of Middlebury Carnival

Matias Øvrum and Lina Sutro earned wins in the freestyle races Friday as UVM claimed five podium spots in the Nordic races on the opening day of the EISA Championships and Middlebury Carnival. After the first day of competition Vermont is in first place with 453 points, 38 ahead of second-place Dartmouth.

Ovrum led a men's sweep of the podium in the 10k Freestyle earning his second win of the season. He finished in a time of 22:31.4. Karl Schulz finished 2.2 seconds behind Ovrum to earn his sixth podium of the year. Bill Harmeyer finished in a time of 22:38.3 to finish third overall for the Catamounts. UVM earned the max possible 141 team points.

Sutro won her first EISA race of the season with a time of 12:58.8 in the 5k Freestyle. She finished 5.7 seconds ahead of her teammate Margie Freed. Freed earned her third podium of the season in the race. Her second-place finish was the best in her EISA career. Anna Bizyukova was the Catamounts final scorer finishing in eighth place with a time of 13:41.02. The women's Nordic team earned 132 team points.

Mathias Tefre was the top finisher for the men's alpine squad in Friday's slalom competition. He placed sixth overall with a combined run time of 1:36:24. His second run time of 46.57 was the fastest in the field by .21 seconds. David Frisk earned 29 points for Vermont finishing in 11th place with a combined time of 1:36.99. Raphael Quenneville was .22 seconds behind Frisk for 12th place and 28 team points. As a team, the Catamounts earned 94 points, third-best in the field.

Marina Vilanova placed ninth for the Catamounts in the slalom with a combined run time of 1:41.88. She has finished in the top-ten in every EISA slalom this season she has competed in. Josefine Selvaag earned 27 points for Vermont finishing in 14th place with a time of 1:43.20. Caroline Jones was the Catamounts final scorer she placed 16th overall in a time of 1:43.26. Jones has scored for the Catamounts in six of her last eight races. The women's team earned 86 points on the opening day.

The 2020 EISA Championships will conclude tomorrow afternoon in central Vermont. Action will start tomorrow morning at 9:15 with run one of women's giant slalom from the Middlebury College Snow Bowl. The Nordic squads will compete in mass start races tomorrow with the women's 15k Classic (10 a.m.) and men's 20k Classic (12 p.m.) EISA end-of-season awards for Nordic and alpine will take place at the completion of events on Saturday at the Middlebury College Snow Bowl.

